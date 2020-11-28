NPP has laid a strong foundation for take-off - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of accelerated national development having laid a strong economic foundation for smooth take-off in 2021.

He said despite the global challenges confronting economies, Government, through prudent economic management, had laid a formidable foundation for the prosperity of all.



President Akufo-Addo said this at a durbar of chiefs and people of Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region as part of his two-day tour of the Region.



Similar durbars were held at Breku in the Awutu Senya West, Nsabaa in Agona East, Agona Swedru in Agona West and rounded up with the commissioning of a factory; Nixon Paper Mill Ghana Limited, at Winneba.



He told Ghanaians who believed in the vision of the Party to be proud of being part of the success story, adding: “We have indeed contributed our quota in the attainment of these landmark successes.”



President Akufo-Addo asked the people to cast their minds back to the promises he made and the performance of his government so far and vote for him for being truthful.

“I came here in 2016 to plead for your votes to change the economic fortunes of the country so I am here to account for my stewardship and to plead with you to renew my mandate,” he stressed.



Mr Kojo Asemanyi, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, commended President Akufo-Addo for the impressive development in the area and expressed the hope that the people would vote to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.



Obirifo Ahunoako Ahor Ankobea II, Omanhen of Gomoa Traditional Area, appealed to the President to dualize the Accra-Takoradi Highway to ease the traffic as well as the security challenges of the area to ensure law and order.



He proposed the establishment of a military camp and upgrading of the district into a municipality to spearhead development.