NPP has learnt a lot from APC as a political party - Stephen Ntim

Stephen Ntim, the national chair of the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has underscored the significance of the APC and NPP, two prominent political parties, coming together to exchange ideas on promoting good governance.

According to him, collaborative efforts could ensure that both parties remain in power for many more years, emphasizing that the NPP has a lot to learn from Mr. Ganduje and the APC.



Stephen Ntim expressed his joy and pride in sharing this momentous day when he visited Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chair of Nigeria's All Progressives Congress (APC), on his recent appointment and also celebrated Nigeria's 63rd independence anniversary.



"As a party, we have a lot to learn from Ganduje as an individual and from the APC as a political party," stated Mr. Ntim, acknowledging the wealth of experience and insights that the APC brings to the table.



Ntim's visit was aimed at initiating a journey of cooperation between the APC and NPP focused on enthroning good governance for the benefit of their citizens.

He emphasized the invaluable relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, emphasizing that since 2017, Ghanaian presidents have visited Nigeria on a remarkable 45 occasions.



