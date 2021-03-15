'NPP has neglected Ashanti Roads' – Agric Minister

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who has been nurturing a presidential ambition on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has openly told some party executives in the Ashanti Region that the governing party has failed to construct roads in the region which happens to be its stronghold.

During the weekend, he initiated a private meeting with some top-notch power brokers of the New Patriotic party (NPP) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where he said the NPP has neglected the region by way of good roads.



He promised to fix the roads when he becomes the leader of the party and wins the 2024 elections.



At the said meeting, he made his presidential ambition known to those who gathered, which included some constituency chairmen in the Ashanti Region, Dailymailgh.com revealed in an earlier report on Sunday.



His campaign team indicated at the said meeting that his campaign slogan is Okumkum (Hunger Killer) and his modus operandi for the internal campaign will be distributing tractors to constituency executives and motorbikes to the polling station executives to farm though it will be a disguised campaign inducement across Ghana.



Dr Afriyie Akoto, a close pal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a son of the late Baffour Osei Akoto, who was a chief linguist of the Manhyia Palace, and a prominent member of the pre-independence National Liberation Movement (NLM) has been interested in becoming president for sometime but kept it to himself with the exception of close associates who knew about it.

He is said to have explained at the meeting that there has been incessant calls on him to enter the presidential race to replace President Akufo-Addo in 2024.



The meeting ended with participants taking 1000 Ghana cedis as transportation allowances.



The governing NPP will be going for their presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 polls.



As president Akufo-Addo’s tenure comes to an end after a second term delegates will be looking forward to faces who will surface to represent the Dankwa-Abusua-Dombo tradition.