NPP has no grounds to call Mahama incompetent – Prof Marfo

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo, former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has criticized the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), branding them as "incompetent."

His criticism came amidst a debate over the issue of 'dumsor,' a local term for irregular power supply.



Prof. Marfo's assertions were sparked by recent comments from NPP representatives who labelled their opponents in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President John Mahama, as incompetent.



However, he argued that such accusations lacked credibility coming from a party that, in his view, had exhibited similar shortcomings.



"A few days ago, I heard their spokesperson say, incompetent Mahama. It sounds so bitter to me because they have exhibited the same incompetence…a pot shouldn't tell charcoal that it's black…when it comes to this particular issue (incompetence), they (the NPP) have no grounds to call Mahama that because they have failed," oyerepaonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on April 18, 2024.



Highlighting the issue of 'dumsor,' Prof. Marfo asserted that the NPP had failed to address the problem effectively during their tenure.



He pointed out that during the NDC's administration under Mahama, efforts were made to mitigate the electricity crisis, with some members of the NPP acknowledging improvements in power supply.

"We were in a certain trouble; we wanted our redemption, and mind you, even at the time that they came to power, if they want to be truthful to themselves, John Mahama has fixed the 'dumsor' problem. In fact, some of them testified," he added.



AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel