NPP has not failed Ghanaians - Dr. Gideon Boako asserts

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako has refuted claims that President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government have failed Ghanaians.

According to him, the President hasn't fulfilled all his promises to Ghanaians, however, he has outperformed the previous government with his transformative policies helping Ghana's economy.

"I admit that President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government haven't done everything we promised to do and we haven't also brought Heaven to Ghana, but we have performed far better than our political opponents," he said while speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.

"I do not accept that false narrative that the NPP has failed . . . If the economy has failed, then we, the NPP, don't have to even go into the elections in 2024 . . . the economy has not failed," he emphasized.

Dr. Gideon Boako appealed to, first, NPP delegates to vote massively for the Vice President to become their flagbearer and, second, to all Ghanaian electorates to elect him President of Ghana.

