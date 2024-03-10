NPP has not prosecuted anyone over claims Mahama stole guinea fowls - Joshua Akamba

Joshua Hamidu Akamba, the former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has not probed allegations that former president, John Dramani Mahama stole guinea fowls when he was in government.

He stated that there is no truth in the claims that Mahama stole the guinea fowls that were imported for agricultural purposes and lied to the public that they had flown to Burkina Faso.



Akamba disclosed that the NDC flagbearer did not make such a remark; instead, it was journalists speculating to tarnish Mahama's image.



Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Akamba questioned why the incumbent NPP government had not investigated the case to prosecute officials if the claims were genuine.



“Since NPP came into power, have they been able to arrest even one person for being found guilty of the charges? They haven’t been able to because nothing like that existed.



“It was some journalists who were speculating that guinea fowls had flow to Burkina Faso but there was no truth in that. The NPP capitalised on it that Mahama had stolen the guinea fowls. They are prosecuting people, so, why don’t they probe the issue and ascertain the facts?” he quizzed.

During Mahama's presidency, there were widespread reports alleging that guinea fowls, supposedly imported using state funds from Belgium, had flown away to Burkina Faso, and he was held responsible for the incident.



However, Mahama has denied such wrongdoing on numerous occasions.



Watch the video below







