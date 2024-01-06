NPP has nothing to show 7 years after promising heaven on earth – Bawah Mogtari

An aide to the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joyce Bawah Mogtari, says there is nothing to show for the seven years the NPP has been in office.
For a government that bragged about having men, she was expecting to see some magic and development in Ghana.
Also, for a government that promised to fix every malaise plaguing Ghana, she expected every aspect of the economy to be healed, but that does not seem to be the case.
To Bawah Mogtari, the NPP has been a disappointment to the people of Ghana and should be kicked out of office.
“We have the men, we have a solid team, we don’t even remember the names of the other team, we can fix every malaise plaguing Ghana ????????! Seven years later, they have absolutely nothing to show!”
We have the men, we have a solid team, we don’t even remember the names of the other team, we can fix every malaise plaguing Ghana ????????! Seven years later, they have absolutely nothing to show!— Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 5, 2024
- Nothing can stop Mahama’s victory in 2024 elections - Opambour reaffirms
- Mahama to join people of Abease to celebrate 'Kwabena’ yam festival
- Mahama will be declared president-elect on December 10 - Sierra Leonean prophet
- Nothing can stop Mahama’s victory in 2024 elections - Opambour reaffirms
- 'Change is coming': John Mahama declares in New Year message
- Read all related articles