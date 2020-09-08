Politics

NPP has now turned into Abandoning Projects Party - Ofosu Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has described the New Patriotic Party as Abandoning Project Party.

According to him, the NPP, a party that prides itself on having the people at heart should not abandon projects that seek to address the pressing needs of the people.



The Party Chairman who was speaking at the launch of the Party’s manifesto at an event held at the University of Professional Studies on Monday said Ghana needs a visionary leader so the NPP needs to be booted out on December 7.



He indicated that the NPP is ‘tired’ of governing the country and therefore needs to be shown the exit.



Former President John Dramani Mahama had earlier said the Akufo-Addo-led government has abandoned many projects he [Mahama], started under his administration but he will continue and complete all unfinished projects of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when he becomes president again after the December 2020 election.

“We constructed a fish processing plant in Elmina to help the community and the fisherfolks but as I speak the facility has been abandoned because it was constructed by another government,” Mr Mahama who is also the flagbearer of the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said when he interacted with fisherfolks from the Western region when they paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra.



“When I was in power, we started constructing 200 new secondary schools but the ones that were uncompleted have been abandoned by this government,” Mr Mahama lamented some more, adding that, this account for the reason the country is not progressing as fast as it should.



Mr Mahama, however, said, when he comes to power, unlike the NPP government, he would complete all unfinished projects of this administration to avoid wasting the tax payers’ money.

