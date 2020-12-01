NPP has offered more jobs to the youth than the NDC – YEA boss claims

CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Justin Kodua

Despite the high rate of unemployment being a major challenge in the country, the Chief Executive Officer of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Justin Kodua, has revealed that more than 150,000 youth gained employment under the Akufo-Addo government.

According to Mr. Kodua, the achievement of the New Patriotic Party put together is three-times higher than the number of youth who gained employment under the National Democratic Congress’ eight years in office.



Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM’s ‘Wonsom’ political show, the YEA Boss touted the efforts chalked by the ruling government. He, however, acknowledged that there is more work to be done in the employment sector.

“We have employed almost 150,000 youth in less than 4 years, we have paid even the arrears that was transferred to us by the NDC, meanwhile the NDC only employed some 63,000 under Mills and Mahama 8-year term in office.”



Adding: “Under my steward at the Youth Employment Agency through our four major modules namely: YEA Job Center, YEA Work Abroad, YEA Flagship program (Agriculture) and YEA Artisanal industry, we can’t say we have solved all unemployment issues in the country but at least we have outperformed in our 4-year term than that of John Mahama’s 8 years in government”.