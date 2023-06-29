'NPP has produced 2 Muslim veeps' - Akufo-Addo drums importance of education

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Muslim parents to prioritise the education of their children by leveraging the "progressive" policies of his government.

Speaking at this year's national Eid-ul-Adha celebration at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, Mr Akufo-Addo said: "Under two governments of the New Patriotic Party, this country has produced Muslim vice presidents".



"It should, therefore, be clear to Muslim parents that there is value in educating their children", the president noted.



"This country will afford your children the opportunity to rise to their highest possible calling", he added.



"I, therefore, encourage you to take advantage of our progressive policies in the education sector to educate your children, both male and female", the president urged.



Using some of his Muslim appointees as an example, the president said: "Today, Ghana’s ambassador to the United States of America is a Muslim woman, as is the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection".

"So, there is value in educating the Muslim girl as well", he noted, adding: "Indeed, I am aware that the first set of verses that were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which says, and I quote, ‘Read in the name of your Lord who created…read, and your Lord is most bountiful. He taught man by the pen. And, He taught man what he did not know'", the president quoted.



He said: "It is important that we remind ourselves about the cardinal principles that underpin both the Hajj and Eid celebrations".



"This is because in these principles lie values that can transform our country, and make it the beacon of hope for the African continent", he explained.



The president also used the occasion to reiterate his "commitment not just to the Muslim population of Ghana, but to all religious communities, both majority and minority".



"The Constitution of our country gives every citizen the right to manifest the religion of their choice. And, as long as I remain president, I commit to afford every religious tradition the opportunity to practice their faith within the bounds of the law", Mr Akufo-Addo pledged.