0
Menu
News

NPP holds retreat for key party officers

Stephen Ntim NPP1212121 Stephen Ntim

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), over the weekend organized a retreat at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern region for its national officers, selected regional executives, headquarters staff and other officers.

The 3-day event which was chaired by the party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim aims at energising and reorienting participants with their core mandate as the party readies itself for the 2024 general elections.

In his address, the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim commended the participants for availing themselves for the exercise, and admonished them to jealously put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired from the training for the betterment of the party.

The event which had President Akufo-Addo, some ministers of state and former national officers of the party in attendance, provided a platform for brainstorming on ways by which the party could be made stronger and attractive at the polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC