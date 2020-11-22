NPP in Bole 'scams' National Youth Organiser with fake defections - NDC

Henry Nana Boakyewith some NPP supporters

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region has said that the Savannah Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Bole-Bamboi Constituency executives have scammed their National Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye with fake defections in order to make money from him and share to their party boys and that no NDC member has defected to the NPP in Bole.

Speaking on a Saturday political programme on 21st November, 2020 on Bole based Nkilgi FM, the NDC Deputy Communication Officer for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Mr Tahiru Iddisah Omega said, more NPP members have defected to the NDC in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency but they don't see the need to make it news.



He further explained that what happened when the NPP National Youth Organiser visited Bole on 20th November, 2020 can best be described as a “scam” because the few boys that were paraded are known NPP members.



“How do you defect from NPP to NPP”, Mr Omega asked adding “I used to think scamming or 419 is known in the cities but it has happened in Bole”.

The NDC Deputy Communication Officer said the NPP Executives in Bole-Bamboi have faked the defections in order to make money from the National Youth Organiser and share to their party members. He also took his time to mention the names of the boys that purportedly defected and traced their families and how the boys and their parents are NPP and so those boys have only “defected from NPP to NPP”



The National Youth Organizer of the ruling NPP Henry Nana Boakye who has been touring the Savannah Region and visited the stormed Bole-Bamboi Constituency to ostensibly usher into the NPP over 200 supporters of the opposition NDC who it was reported: “have ditched their former party to join the NPP in Bole-Bamboi for a resounding victory with the tendencies of attracting massive development to the area”.