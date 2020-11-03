NPP inaugurates 7 member sub-committee for International Affairs

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

As political parties warm-up for the election 2020, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated seven members sub-committee for international affairs.

The committee was sworn in by the NPP national campaign manager, Mac Manu in Accra.



Also, Evans Nimako, Secretary to the campaign team and other party executives from the external branches including NPP China Branch Chairman were there to grace the occasion.



This will help the party to create a more interactive platform to engage the foreign branches, before, during, and after the elections 2020.



The committee consists of great and political-minded people who will help bring the branches together.

The members of the sub-committee include Ataffua Danso (Director, International Affair Directorate at the Party Headquarters), Dr. Benard Kwame Oppong-Kusi (NPP Japan Branch Chairman), Charity Assan (NPP South Africa Branch Chairperson), Ababio Akwasi (Director of Diaspora Affairs at the presidency), Charles Owiredu (Deputy Foreign Minister), Adwoa Van Viker (Director of Human Resources, Ministry of Education), and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Political Science lecturer at UG, Legon.



The Chairman of the committee, Ataffua Danso, advised members of this committee to dedicate themselves and work very hard to retain the party and promote peace in the country.



He urged them to work to bring all international branches together as one to achieve the ultimate goals in the upcoming 7th December elections.

