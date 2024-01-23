NPP instructs members to refrain from commenting on Manhyia Palace saga

NPP logo

In response to the escalating tensions surrounding alleged derogatory comments directed at the Manhyia Palace, by the Ashanti Regional NPP Chair, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a directive for its members to abstain from commenting on the ongoing issues.

During a press conference held in Kumasi on Monday, January 22, the New Patriotic Party General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, emphasized the party's commitment to addressing the matter internally.



Koduah stated, "Party leadership is actively addressing the matter. The directive aims to manage tensions and maintain internal cohesion during this period of controversy."



Amidst the radio discussions in the Ashanti Region, the NPP has reiterated its dedication to completing stalled projects in the area.



Justin Kodua assured that the Kumasi International Airport would be completed before the second quarter of the year.



“Before the end of the second quarter, the Kumasi International Airport will be commissioned for flights to move from outside Ghana to the Kumasi International Airport,” he said.

Progress is also reported on the Boankra Inland Port and other regional projects.



In light of the upcoming parliamentary race, approximately 400 individuals have obtained forms, with 376 currently undergoing the vetting process.



He said the party remains resolute in maintaining its focus on internal processes and regional development projects amidst the ongoing controversies.



NAY/AE