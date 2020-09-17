Politics

NPP intensifies campaign to retain Twifo Ati-Morkwah seat

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Twifo Ati-Morkwah, Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena

The newly elected parliamentary candidate of the governing NPP in the Twifo Ati-Morkwah constituency is vowing to retain the seat the party snatched from the opposition NDC for the first time in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

The candidate and his team say they are working hard to ensure they widen the margin of votes in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The Twifo Ati-Morkwah constituency was created in 2012 out of the Lower Denkyira constituency with the opposition NDC winning that constituency from then until 2016 when the governing NPP snatched it from them through the incumbent MP Abraham Dwuma Odoom.



But after just a term in office as MP, Mr. Odoom lost the primaries of his party to former Presiding Member of the Twifo Ati-Morkwah District Assembly Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena who is vowing to retain the seat and even increase the margin in the parliamentary elections.



To make do his promise of retaining the seat, Mr. Dwamena has intensified his campaigns ahead of the elections slated for December 2020 and one of the campaign activities was a car wash campaign organized in partnership with the Loyal Ladies a group within the party over the weekend at Twifo Praso. The parliamentary candidate reiterated his resolve to make the constituency a stronghold of the governing NPP.

On what he brings on board Mr. Dwamena said, “our focus is to get victory and that is because we want to come in to continue what my predecessor started. We will ensure the youth are engaged in meaningful employment and also ensure infrastructure becomes a key part of our work.”



Leader of the Loyal Ladies group Nana Adoma Afranie told starrfm.com.gh that they will work to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the December polls.



She said, “We the Loyal Ladies are not going to relax. We are going to ensure that we win this elections hands down.”

