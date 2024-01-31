NPP is Ghana's biggest mistake in politics - Alhaji Sinare

Alhaji Sinare and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Said Sinare, has hit hard at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing them as Ghana's biggest mistake.

While receiving some stalwarts of the Muslim fraternity and Faisal Kumilah, a renowned Hausa musician to his Labone residence on Saturday, the NDC's Zongo President called on Ghanaians to outrightly reject the NPP on December 7th 2024.



The former high commissioner also urged frustrated NPP members to leave the party because of “its deplorable performance that plunged Ghana into a state of sorry and disarrays,” saying the "mass defection from the ruling party across the country signalled the coming interment of the NPP.”

He described Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a complete disappointment who cannot represent the future of hope and brighter aspirations that Ghanaians look forward to after helping President Nana Addo to collapse every basic structure of Ghana given to them in 2016.



"It is important to stress once again that the 2024 general elections, more than anything else, is a referendum about the scorecard of the NPP and Ghanaians should not reward their failure with even a day more on the saddle," he added.