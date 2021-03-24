NPP is heading for doom in 2024 – Peter Otokunor

Peter Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made some disparaging remarks about some names that have popped up as likely replacements for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Joy News, Peter Otokunor described NPP’s subtle "flagbearership" campaign as scary.



“What is happening in the NPP is very scary especially for a government that has been giving another mandate to rule and less than three months into the mandate they don’t have their full complement of minister and appointees and they are thinking about who hold the next elections.



“I think that is most bizarre from the government point of view but looking at the politics of it, I think the NPP have a lot to do and they know exactly what to do but I can foresee as a political strategist a total disaster for the NPP in the next election,” he stressed.



The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked members interested in competing for the 2024 "flagbearership" position to tone down their campaign.

This according to Freddie Blay is because entertaining such actions tend to distract Ghanaians from what President Akufo-Addo is doing in terms of delivering on his mandate.



Mr. Otokunor is of the view that the failure of the aspirant to abide by the directives from the leaders of the party will result in a ‘very long hall drama that we are going to see in the NPP.”



Already, fliers of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, and Minister for Agric, Dr. Akoto Afriyie have been circulating on social media with many predicting their ability to break the 8-year power swing in Ghana’s political space.