NPP is looting Ghana: Ken Agyapong knows what he is talking about – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has reacted to a recent comment by his colleague lawmaker from Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is looting Ghana.

Ablakwa holds that the comments which has gove viral had evidence to back it and Agyapong had good grounds on which to make such an assertion.



In a Twitter (now X) post dated October 2, Ablakwa also hinted at an exposé he was set to release, called the "Heaven Scandal."



His post read: "Kennedy “Showdown” Agyapong knows what he’s talking about. At 5pm today, I shall publish details of the latest mega loot which promises to shock the nation. The Heaven Scandal is next."



His post was accompanied with a screenshot of Agyapong's NPP is looting Ghana as if there is no tomorrow headline.



The Heaven Scandal by Ablakwa has since been released. It borders on alleged looting of prime lands at the Airport Residential Area in Accra.

Kennedy “Showdown” Agyapong knows what he’s talking about.



At 5pm today, I shall publish details of the latest mega loot which promises to shock the nation.



The Heaven Scandal is next.



For God and Country.



Ghana First. ???????? pic.twitter.com/5ofHXTwk9c — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 2, 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, a known critic of corruption in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is on record as saying the looting by NPP is of such a magnitude that makes it extremely concerning adding that the stolen funds were being stashed abroad.



“The way the NPP is looting this country, you will think there is no tomorrow. You steal all this money and stash same abroad, what do you mean?” he is heard stating in a video clip that has been shared widely on social media.



“The youth of this country are not working yet you are intimidating people. I will put my life on the line and defend them,” he stressed.



GhanaWeb checks show that he made the comments in the United States during his recent campaign trip ahead of the NPP’s November 4 flagbearership contest.



Agyapong, a Member of Parliament and flagbearer aspirant in the NPP has recently accused the NPP of political suicide by allowing for a capture of sorts by people currently wielding political power.

Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





Ken Agyapong has spoken out about his government's alleged looting.



Join the #OccupyBoGProtest on Tuesday October3, to demand the change we deserve. Let's come together and make our voices heard! ????️????



It's time to stand up for a better Ghana. #GhanaYouth #OccupyBoGProtest ???????? pic.twitter.com/IjPZqrTocq — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) October 1, 2023

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



