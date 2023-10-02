NPP is looting Ghana as if there is no tomorrow – Kennedy Agyapong booms

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong has made direct accusations of corruption on the part of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He claims that the looting is of such a magnitude that makes it extremely concerning adding that the stolen funds were being stashed abroad.



“The way the NPP is looting this country, you will think there is no tomorrow. You steal all this money and stash same abroad, what do you mean?” he is heard stating in a video clip that has been shared widely on social media.



“The youth of this country are not working yet you are intimidating people. I will put my life on the line and defend them,” he stressed.



GhanaWeb checks show that he made the comments in the United States during his recent campaign trip ahead of the NPP’s November 4 flagbearership contest.



Agyapong, a Member of Parliament and flagbearer aspirant in the NPP has recently accused the NPP of political suicide by allowing for a capture of sorts by people currently wielding political power.

He has, for example, alleged that the National Council of the NPP – the largest decision-making body – has been reduced into a rogue body by a number of regional chairmen.



During the September 30, 2023 showdown walk in Kumasi, Agyapong took on the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, for deploying rogue tactics.



“Alan is being insulted on Wontumi’s station. Wontumi is just a small boy, he is a small boy. It is sad that Wontumi and five chairmen – from northern region, Volta Region – have turned the National Council into a hooliganism group,” he added.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

