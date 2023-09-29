NPP is no longer a democratic party – Bono East Communicator

NPP flag

The former Bono East New Patriotic Party regional communications director, Benjamin Kwabena Amoako Frimpong, has resigned from the party.

The former director is one of the strong supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the Bono East region.



He stated that he believes in the ideals and ideas of the former trade and industry minister, and because he has resigned to contest as an independent candidate, he has decided to follow him.



He noted that if the former minister had stayed in the party and remained quiet and not campaigned for the party, some of them would have done the same.



But because he has resigned from the party and is pursuing a change agenda, I have decided to resign from the NPP.

He affirmed the assertions by Alan Kyerematen that he has not been treated fairly by the party despite his contributions to the party.



The resigned communicator stressed that Alan Cash remains a strong and formidable candidate who has what it takes to transform Ghana and create better opportunities for Ghanaians.



“The truth is bitter, but at times it is necessary to speak the truth. The treatment some of the supporters of the Alan team received from the party was terrible and unfortunate.



There is a culture of silence in the party. Free and fair process is no longer part of the NPP, which is known to be a democratic party. The culture of silence has taken over in the NPP party led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia government.”