NPP is no longer attractive in Mfantseman - Delegates lament neglect

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mfantseman Constituency, in the Central Region, have accused the party of selective treatment and neglect when in power.

The group, led by a delegate popularly known as Agya, claims that the party exploits their efforts during election periods and abandons them post-victory.



Agya, speaking on behalf of the disgruntled delegates in an interview with Oyerepa TV, expressed their frustration, stating, "We have realized that those who suffer for the party get nothing in exchange when the party wins power.



“They no longer regard the delegate... We have realized that the NPP is just using us to work without benefits when the party wins power. The party becomes selective, and only a few people enjoy it.



"The strength of the party in Mfantseman is shaking, and as a result, the party is no longer attractive."



The group is particularly critical of the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the constituency Ophelia Mensah, accusing the MP of refusing to speak on their behalf and failing to recognize their contributions to the party's success.

According to them, they are determined to bring about change and amend their representation in the constituency.



To address these concerns and restore faith in the party, the delegates have thrown their support behind Gabriel Amoah, a former 1st Vice-Chairman of the NPP in the Mfantseman Constituency.



"We have submitted these forms for the delegates who have lost hope and have no voice. I am telling you, all of us should support Gabriel Amoah. If you serve the party, they don't reward you. Gabriel Amoah has served the party for a long, and it is time to get an MP from our town," he added.







