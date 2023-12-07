NPP is not behind Yaa Jantuah’s expulsion from CPP – Deputy communication officer rejects claims

Deputy Communication Officer of the NPP, Rabi Salifu

A Deputy Communication Officer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rabi Salifu, has refuted the assertion that her party is responsible for the ‘removal’ of Nana Yaa Jantua, a former General Secretary to the Convention People’s Party from her party.

During her remarks on the Thursday, December 7 edition of TV3 Newday, Rabi shared that it is unfounded to assume that the NPP is behind the expulsion of the CPP stalwart.



Her comments come on the back of the allegation made by Nana Yaa Jantuah that the NPP supervised her removal from the CPP because they were unhappy with her utterances about the party.



“I can speak from where I sit that there is no evidence pointing to it, that the NPP party is alleging that Nana Yaa is not supporting us, hence they should get her off her position,” she said.



Rabi Salifu further stated that Nana Yaa Jantuah could be excused for comments because of its typicality in the political sphere.



“You see, Nana Yaa speculated and I'll forgive that point or I'll forgive her on that. I have made similar comments. I have made similar comments where things happen in our party, then I say it could be the NDC or it could be the CPP. So, if she's saying that, she is saying it based on the fact that we are all politicians and people are capable of doing all manner of things in politics that shouldn't be ruled out that it could be true,” she added.

Nana Yaa Jantuah resigned from the Convention People’s Party on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, calling for all the national executives of the Nkrumahist party to either voluntarily resign or be removed for being incompetent.



Hours after her resignation, a statement from the party, which was dated December 5, 2023, indicated that it had dissolved the entire national leadership of the party and formed an interim council to govern the affairs of the party.



Reacting to this, Yaa Jantuah in an interview with Accra-based UTV on Wednesday, December 6, said that the NPP is behind her sack from the CPP.



“When I go on platforms, I speak on issues as they are… am I the representative of the NDC, if the issue we are discussing is wrong, it is wrong; if it’s right, it is right. The NDC also has its representatives. Has anybody at the party written to me that I speak for the NDC? How is that possible?



“How can you tell me that I speak for the NDC? That is why I am saying that the NPP is behind what is happening now… are they, not the ones who have been saying this? In what way do I speak for the NDC?” she quizzed.

The NPP is not behind Nana Yaa Jantuah's removal as General Secretary of the CPP - Rabi Salifu#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/xTcZPUSlOX — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 7, 2023

