NPP is now not popular, let's remain united - Nana Akomea urges

Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Corporation has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain united as the party heads to primaries on Saturday.

He believes that the party's popularity has declined and that internal divisions will further damage it.



"So far 17 people have been disqualified...I pray that there was a basis for their disqualification to avoid division and someone going Independent. It will be problematic if someone goes independent; especially now that the NPP is not popular. We need Unity, close all ranks and avoid divisions..." he urged during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday, January 27, 2024, hold its Parliamentary primaries to elect candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

In all, 326 are vying for a spot on the national ballot under the NPP banner.



Listen to him in the video below:



