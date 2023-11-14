NPP is the best option for the progress and prosperity of Ghana - Bawumia assures

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President and flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the Ghanaian populace to believe in the ruling party.

According to the vice president, his good virtues and qualities won him the victory in the NPP primaries and that is how the country's fortunes will be turned around when he becomes the president of the country.



Speaking at the winner declaration ceremony of the NPP flagbearer race at Accra Sports Stadium, he assured Ghanaians that NPP is the only way for Ghanaians to see the light.



“I am convinced that the NPP is the best option for the progress and prosperity of the Ghanaian people. My own core values; integrity, discipline, honesty and inclusivity, my can-do attitude, my rejection of the tag of impossibility, my passion to unleash the creative energies of the youth, my compassion for the poor and vulnerable, all of these align perfectly with the values with which our forebears created this political tradition,” he said.



In a bid to show Ghanaians why they should believe in the NPP, Dr. Bawumia highlighted and touted the number of gains Ghana has made in reducing Consumer Price Inflation, the cedi depreciation and growing the GDP, promising to support Nana Addo Dankwa to maintain them.



“By the grace of God Almighty together with the remarkable sacrifices, patience and optimism of Ghanaians, the work of economic recovery is underway. GDP growth has picked up. Consumer Price Inflation is on the decline. Extremely depreciation has dramatically slowed down since February this year and the budget deficit as a percentage of GDP is also on the decline. I will continue to support the president to sustain these gains,” he added.

After the November 4 NPP primaries, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia secured 118,210 votes which represented 61.47% while Kennedy Agyapong polled 34.7% with a representation of 71,996 votes.



The other two contenders, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 1449 and 781 votes respectively.



