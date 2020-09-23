NPP is the most disciplined political tradition in Ghana - Council Chairman

Western Regional Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP, Anthony Evans Amoah

The Western Regional Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Anthony Evans Amoah, has described the party as the most disciplined political force in the country.

According to him, the NPP tradition has been consistently managed with discipline as its cardinal principle.



"Many years of sustained development, unity and cohesion obviously could not have been achieved on a silver platter," he said.



Speaking to journalists at his residence in Mpohor in the Mpohor District of the Western Region, the NPP kingpin recounted many achievements chalked by the party



Explaining, the former lawmaker and Minister of State noted that unity, cohesion and discipline contributed to the huge electoral success of the NPP.



He said: “the electoral fortunes cultivated over the years by the party since its formation in 1992 could never have been possible, that is why at any point in time, discipline will be at the heart of everything we do as a political party."

He pointed out that the record of the party in the area of health, education, economy, social infrastructure, energy and agriculture, among others have been unparalleled.



These achievements, he said, benefited the country and it was made possible because the most disciplined political organization had an opportunity to show true leadership in the history of the country.



Mr Amoah, who was the Western Regional Minister during the administration of President John Agyekum Kufuor, noted that quality and visionary leadership backed by discipline and unity made the party an outstanding organization.



Referring to the region, he said the existing unity was developed for present and future generations, who will uphold the tradition.