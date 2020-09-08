Politics

NPP is the most intolerant party Ghana has ever had – James Agyenim Boateng

James Agyenim Boateng, spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 campaign

The spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 campaign, James Agyenim Boateng, has described the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the most intolerant party the country has ever had under the fourth republic.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show hosted by Kwamena Sam Biney, the former Deputy Information Minister said the NPP are not tolerant as a party and that explains why they cannot accept dissenting views.



“The NPP party are not tolerant, this is the most intolerant administration that we have had under the fourth republic and there is no doubt at all about that,” he stated.



His comment was in reaction to calls on the 2020 Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama to apologise for describing some persons in the Akufo-Addo government as ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys’.



To him, this call is unnecessary as the former President never made reference to the Akyem ethnic group but some people of Akyem origin who are members of the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, it is improper to compare the NDC to NPP ‘because we tolerated each and every criticism we had from our detractors while in government’.



He believes the country is governed by democratic rulings so the citizens should be free to share their sentiments.



“We are not like the NPP that shows intolerance on other people’s view and this you can see in the way they do their things that when people express contrary views, they go after them, they call them names, they insult them, and they insult their persons. If they think that you are a radio station and they do not like who is behind them or they do not like your content, they shut you down. If you are operating on social media space and you are able to accurately predict what the president’s next speech is about, you are called before the CID. I mean you can tell the NPP is the most intolerant administration we have ever had under the Fourth Republic,” he noted.

