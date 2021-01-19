NPP knows I’m a big threat to them, they shiver when I move – Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of National Democratic Congress

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said that he is a threat to the New Patriotic Party and the party knows it.

Reacting to the claim that he will be contesting with John Mahama for the NDC flagbearer position, he said that Ghanaians should rubbish those claims as he has no intention to compete with John Mahama.



“I have no intentions to compete with Mahama, I have not even dreamed of it and I want all to disregard that news,” he said on Ahotor FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Explaining further he said the NPP is behind this false rumor as they are afraid of his personality and they are willing to do anything to pull him back but nothing can stop him from doing a good job for the NDC.



“I have become a threat to the NPP. They know what I am capable of and they are doing all possible to pull me back but I am not sitting back. I will continue doing what I’m doing for NDC and for Ghana. When I became the National Organizer Former President Atta Mills came to power and a National Chairman I have done a great job and they feel unsafe,” he told the host Citizen Kofi Owusu.

MyNewsGh.com days ago reported from Gabby that although Chairman Ofosu Ampofo seems to be supporting his flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the Supreme Court petition, he knows that the real contest is the 2024 flagbearership race.



To Gabby, the election petition is just a political gimmick to prepare for the 2024 contest and everyone in the NDC is aware of this.



“Politics. You must love it. The NDC Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, is fully involved in court efforts to secure a rerun of last month’s presidential race between John Mahama and Jean Mensa (sorry, Akufo-Addo). Yet, who says he is not also preparing keenly to contest John Mahama as the party’s presidential candidate for 2024?



The political strategist continued: “They both know the score. That they are likely to face each other pretty soon and pretending the Supreme Court is where the real battle is”.