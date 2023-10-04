NPP leaders have become corrupt officials looting state funds – Former MP for Obuasi East

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, Edward Michael Ennin

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, Edward Michael Ennin, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is collapsing due to the level of corruption within the party.

Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM on October 2, 2023, he expressed discomfort with the current state of affairs within the party.



He stated that if the party's current state had existed when he initially joined, he wouldn't have considered becoming a member.



He alleged that leaders and members of the NPP have been involved in misappropriating state resources.



"The NPP party has collapsed, just that people haven't realized it yet. If we continue like this, we will be destroyed. The kind of things that are ongoing, if I look at when I joined the party, if the NPP was like this, I swear to my father's grave, who was an NLM member and suffered for the party; that if this was the state of the party I wouldn't have joined.



"Because all the leaders have turned into corrupt officials. The youth are stealing, and the leaders are stealing. I have never seen such a thing in my life,” he said.

He argued that while the NDC was criticized for corruption during its administration, the NPP, in office is engaging in practices that are even worse.



He added "When the NDC was in power and they were stealing, some of us came out to condemn them, and everybody is aware that John Mahama didn't get it easy with me.



"When Kennedy Agyapong was disgracing John Mahama, they were praising him. Now that he is talking about their actions, they are saying he is destroying the party.



"What I am saying is that the party that we used to know is no more because some of us sat on the radio to accuse Mahama of stealing money, and now we are doing worse things," he added.





