NPP leaders storm Assin North, poised for another by-election

James Gyakye Quayson James Gyakye Quayson, embattled MP for Assin North

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing to hold another by-election in Assin North as several national executives have arrived in the constituency.

This comes after the Supreme Court, on May 17, ordered Parliament to remove James Gyakye Quayson's name as a Member of Parliament.

In its ruling, the apex court barred Mr. Quayson from assuming the role of a Member of Parliament, stating that he was not qualified at the time he contested the 2020 election.

The ruling party has announced its preparations for the upcoming election, pending the decision of the Electoral Commission regarding the scheduling of a by-election in the region

Mr. Quayson is currently facing five criminal charges, including Deceit of a public officer (contrary to section 251 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29), Forgery of Passport or Travel Certificate (contrary to section 15 (1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967, NLCD 155), Knowingly making a False Statutory Declaration (in contravention of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389), Perjury (as per section 210 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29), and False Declaration for Office (against section 248 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29).

Given the high stakes involved, it is expected that both major parties will go to great lengths to secure the seat.

The NPP, in particular, appears to be taking the fight seriously, as the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and the National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, arrived in Assin North yesterday ahead of the polls, as reported by Daily Guide.

YNA/OGB

