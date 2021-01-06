NPP loyalists ‘invade’ Akufo-Addo’s Facebook page, demand Bawumia as flagbearer for election 2024

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Hundreds of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party loyal to President Akufo-Addo stormed the President’s Facebook page demanding that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia be made the party’s candidate in 2024, and by extension, the next President of Ghana after Akufo-Addo.

The Akufo-Addo page loyalists most of whom bore names that show they hail from the Ashanti Region such as Collins Kofi Oppong, Kwabena Domena, Elvis K. Amoah, Marian Mensa, Amankwa Bismark, Freda Gyamfi, Christiana Anna, Alberta Konadu among others were reacting to pictures of the State of the Nation Address shared by President Akufo-Addo on his Facebook page which included the Vice President and his beautiful wife Samira. Some of them said without Dr. Bawumia on the ballot, the NPP should forget the 2024 election.



Although the Vice President has not stated clearly what his future plans are, so far, several groups within the ruling NPP are clamouring for him to lead the party after President Akufo-Addo.



Recently, a group calling itself the Concerned New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of the Ashanti Region rooted for the vice president to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



According to the group, Dr. Bawumia has loyally supported the party and Akufo-Addo in the past four elections as a Vice Presidential candidate and deserve to lead the NPP at the end of the tenure of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



They argued that Dr. Bawumia’s unflinching support for NPP has aided the party to garner more votes in the five northern regions in the 2020 general election, making him the perfect Presidential material for 2024 polls.

See some screenshots of comments from President Akufo-Addo’s Facebook page below.











