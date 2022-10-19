NPP man nominated as Supreme Court Justice faces Parliament's Appointment Committee today

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu

One of the nominated Justices of the Supreme Court, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, will be appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, October 19.

According to documents sighted by GhanaWeb, the one-time Parliamentary candidate of the governing NPP is billed to appear before the committee after Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu has taken his turn.



It will be recalled that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced on the floor of the House in July 2022, that President Akufo-Addo has nominated four judges namely Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu to the apex court to fill up expected vacancies.



“As a result of pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year, the Judicial Council advised me on 4th July 2022 by letter under the hand of its Chairperson, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah of the suitabilities of my nominations for appointment to the Court of these persons in accordance with Article 144 (2) of the constitution,” Alban Bagbin read to President Akufo-Addo’s letter to Members of Parliament.



Moments after the nomination by the President, a 2016 poster of Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu surfaced as he was seen as a contestant for the Ho central constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



The poster of Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu who is the only nominee from the High Court has since raised several eyebrows, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress.

At today’s vetting, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is expected to have a ‘tough’ time as he will answer questions on his political relationship with the governing party.



Already, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrissu has raised issues about how a High Court judge will be among the nominees to the Supreme Court.



In his view, High Court judges must not be elevated above their superiors at the Court of Appeal, classfmonline.com reported.



Below is the picture:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:DS/PEN