NPP manifesto dead, empty, uninspiring – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has described the recently launched manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a “dead” and “uninspiring” document.

He said the document does not provide hope for Ghanaians especially the unemployed youth.



To that end, he said nothing in it is worth considering or copying by the NDC.



His comment comes after the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu cast insinuations that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should feel free to copy the content of the manifesto of the governing party ahead of this year’s elections.



Mr Boadu, who was speaking at the unveiling of the 2020 manifesto on Saturday, August 22 in Cape Coast, said the NDC were waiting for the NPP to launch their document to enable them copy the ideas in it for theirs.



“We have launched our manifesto today. They are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy, they are free to copy.”

He further stated: “This manifesto promises to be an embodiment of progress and prosperity and promises for the Ghanaian people.”



But speaking on TV3’s New Day Monday, August 24, the opposition lawmaker, Sam George, said the NDC will offer a better manifesto document to Ghanaians.



“How do you copy a manifesto that is empty? How do you copy a manifesto that does not inspire any hope or any enthusiasm in Ghana? How do you copy a dead document?”



He added: “Ghanaians are waiting for the NDC’s manifesto where we will speak to restoring the banking and financial sector jobs.



“Where former President Mahama has said that under his watch we will restore Ghanaian participation in our banking sector.”

