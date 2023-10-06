NPP may 'collapse' before 2024 elections - Atik Mohammed warns

Atik Mohammed has cautioned the governing New Patriotic Party to call their presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako alias Chairman Wontumi, to order or else the party may regret before the 2024 elections.

The former PNC General Secretary admonished the leadership of the party to put their house in order, stressing if they don't, the party may collapse due to the unbridled behavior of some of the leading members, particularly the aforementioned names.



He noted that the threats and counterthreats issued to one another are unhealthy and a canker to the NPP.



"All these show there is a serious, serious leadership vacuum in the NPP . . . These are isolated manifestations of the deep-seated power vacuum or the leadership vacuum I'm talking about and the earlier they dealt with it, the better for them," he stated on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



He opined that the NPP, contrary to popular views that it is an elite party, "now it's been taken over by those who can shout the loudest, those who can claim they have money and those who can insult the more. That's what the NPP has been reduced to and we have seen that manifest in these elections or in these campaigns".

Atik warned the NPP saying, "they are going into an election and their primaries preceding the elections can collapse the party before even the main election and there seems not to be a figurehead calling everybody to order . . . a lot needs to be done in the NPP, otherwise before 2024, it will be difficult to refer to that entity as the political party they set up".



Watch video below:



