NPP meets vehicle dealers to deepen ties

General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong addressing the dealers

A meeting between the leadership of the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) and national officers of the New Patriotic Party took place at the ruling party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday (January 20).

The discussions at the meeting were to provide the leadership of the VADUG and the NPP the opportunity to find realistic means of finding solutions to their challenges.



In a Facebook post General Secretary of the NPP Justin Frimpong Kodua reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s business community.



“New Patriotic Party always receives massive support from the business communities in Ghana”, Kodua stated in a Facebook post.

“I met the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) yesterday at NPP Headquarters to listen to happenings in their industry and also strengthen our long-lasting friendship. As a party, we will continue to listen and build consensus in the spirit of “Development in Freedom”, he added.



