0
Menu
News

NPP meets vehicle dealers to deepen ties

Npp Meeting Vehicle General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong addressing the dealers

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

A meeting between the leadership of the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) and national officers of the New Patriotic Party took place at the ruling party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday (January 20).

The discussions at the meeting were to provide the leadership of the VADUG and the NPP the opportunity to find realistic means of finding solutions to their challenges.

In a Facebook post General Secretary of the NPP Justin Frimpong Kodua reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s business community.

“New Patriotic Party always receives massive support from the business communities in Ghana”, Kodua stated in a Facebook post.

“I met the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) yesterday at NPP Headquarters to listen to happenings in their industry and also strengthen our long-lasting friendship. As a party, we will continue to listen and build consensus in the spirit of “Development in Freedom”, he added.

Find attached some of the photos published by Mr Kodua:

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker