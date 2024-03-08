NPP mourns John Kumah, party flags to fly at half-mast for a week

NPP flag | File photo

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to the death of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, suspended proceedings following the shocking news of the passing of the deputy minister who doubles as Ejisu MP.



The news reached the House during its session, casting a sombre mood over the legislature.



The sudden loss of the deputy finance minister has deeply affected Parliament, with Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Atiwa East, Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, weeping uncontrollably upon hearing the news.



Dr. John Kumah had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time, leading him to seek treatment in Germany.



In a statement, the NPP says as a mark of respect in his honour, the party directs that all flags fly at half-mast for seven days.

“Even before his ascension to the national political limelight, Hon. Kumah showed signs of leadership in his teenage years as he was elected School Prefect for the Opoku Ware School.



“He was an energetic party stalwart whose relentless activism was instrumental in the formation of Young Patriots, a youth group that championed the cause of the party from 2009 to 2016,” the General Secretary of the party disclosed in a statement.



Attached is the full statement from the NPP



