NPP must not deny that new EC man Appiahene is 'clearly politically affiliated' - Kweku Baako

Kweku Baako

Veteran journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr says he's "convinced" that Dr Peter Appiahene "is clearly politically affiliated" to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It may be recalled that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have criticized the government for appointing Dr Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani to the Electoral Commission.



According to them, the two are biased towards the NPP.



Dr Peter Appiahene, for instance, has been linked to the NPP’s student wing, TESCON, with accusations that he was once a patron of TESCON in the Bono Region.



Hajia Tijani on the other hand reportedly has family members who have close ties with the ruling NPP.



However, communicators of the party have denied that Dr Appiahene especially is affiliated to the party.

Kweku Baako speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' asked the NPP to stop denying the fact that Dr Peter Appiahene "has links with the NPP".



"The truth of the matter is that I'm convinced that Dr Appiahene has links with the NPP; I've not seen his membership card but he's clearly politically affiliated to the NPP.



"I don't think the NPP should even deny those things . . . but that does not disqualify his appointment, and he is expected that once he takes the office and swears that oath he lives by the oath," he said.



Resignation Call



The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has asked Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani to resign from their positions.

“We are painfully aware that voluntary and constitutionally grounded revocation of these unfortunate and democratically problematic EC appointments by the President is extremely unlikely. However, nothing stops the affected appointees, namely Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani from voluntarily and honourably resigning from the EC.



“This will be in the supreme interest of our country’s continued democratic progress, election peace and credibility and indeed overall national interest,” the group said in a press conference.



But Kweku Baako disagrees.



According to the seasoned journalist if "the gentleman (Dr Peter Appiahene) wants to resign, that's up to him but nobody can demand his resignation and point to any law. There's no law broken. If I were him, I will not resign. I'll go by the oath I've sworn..."