NPP national executives embark on a nationwide tour

Freddy Blay, National Chairman, NPP

The national executives of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) are visiting all the 275 constituencies of the 16 regions of the country to “touch base with party grassroots as part of efforts towards re-energizing, restructuring and repositioning the party for the task ahead” in 2024.

The tour which started on Friday, March 19, is led by Freddy Blay, the National Chairman; and John Boadu, General Secretary.



Others include National 1st Vice-Chair, Rita Asobayire; National 3rd Vice-Chair, Omari Wadie; National Treasurer, Amankwa Yeboah; National Organizer, Sammi Awuku; National Youth Organizer, Nana Boakye; National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Futah; and the National Women’s Organizer, Kate Gyamfua.



The party explained in a statement copied to GhanaWeb that, “the nationwide working tour is also to afford the national [executive] an opportunity to listen and address the concerns of party grassroots, and also engage the structures of the party on ways...to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the 8-year-governance cycle”.



The tour started in the Greater Accra Region last Friday, where the national executives visited and interacted with party executives from 17 constituencies including Domeabra Obom, Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Weija-Gbawe, Anya-Sowutuom, Okaikoi North, Okaikoi South, Okaikoi Central, Amasaman, Trobu, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central, Shai Osudoku, Adenta, Madina and Dome Kwabenya.

Also, in attendance at these ‘touching base' meetings were the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and MPs for the respective districts and constituencies that were visited.



The national executives were accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional executive of the party led by Divine Agorhum, the Regional Chairman.



From the Greater Accra Region, the National Executives are expected to proceed to the Ashanti Region, and then to the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions in phase one of the tour.