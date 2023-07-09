NPP needs a candidate from Ashanti Region to win 2024 polls – Alan

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has noted that the party risks losing the 2024 presidential election if it fails to elect a candidate from its stronghold, the Ashanti Region.

He made this statement while addressing delegates of the party in the Ablekuma cluster of constituencies as part of his campaign in the Greater Accra Region earlier this week,



“Politics is about numbers. If you say your stronghold is a particular area, and you cannot get maximum votes from there, can you win? We all here know that as for NPP, since the return to multi-party rule, our stronghold is the Ashanti Region.



“So if you want someone who will become president, you need someone who has political capital in the Ashanti Region,” he said.



He further stated that the party must also consider a candidate who can make gains in the stronghold of the opposition noting that the Volta Region which is the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress has promised him their votes and thus making him the ideal candidate for the NPP.



“That aside, you need a candidate who can also make inroads into the opposition stronghold which is the Volta Region. It is not the case that the Volta Region does not like the NPP, they have promised us their support in so far as Alan is the NPP candidate,” he said.

Alan Kyerematen is one of 10 candidates vying for the NPP’s flagbearer position ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



His main opponents include the likes of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.







