NPP needs a new face 'to break the 8' - Addai-Nimoh

Francis Addai-Nimoh

Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh, flagbearer candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes the party can only break the eight with a new face who is not already in government and who is also a unifier.

According to him, based on the political history of the country, the people sometimes get tired of the same faces and decide to change the government over a period of time, hence the need to present a new face as flagbearer for the NPP.



The New Patriotic Party has made known its determination to break the eight and still maintain power despite the fact that no party in the Fourth Republic has been able to break the eight.



Currently, nine stalwarts of the ruling NPP are eyeing the flagbearership of the party.



These include Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and Kwabena Agyepong.



The others are Joe Ghartey, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh said it is possible for the NPP to break the eight, but before then, he mentioned three key areas the party needs to pay attention to.



According to him, the party needs unity and should eschew situations where some people are favoured and treated “fairly” over others.



Secondly, he said the performance of the government also has an influence on the party, therefore underscoring the need for the NPP government to ensure that the economic situation is solved immediately before the next elections.



Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh, who admitted that the Ghanaian economy was challenged and the people were facing hardships, stressed that the government must ensure to fix things so that by June 2024, Ghanaians will enjoy a better economic situation in order to vote for the party.



Most importantly, he said it will only take a new face to break the eight.

“With the party, if we want to break the eight, we need a new face. In the year 2000, the then Vice President, Mr John Evans Atta Mills, was in JJ Rawlings’ government, he became a candidate for the NDC, he lost. In 2008, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo was a Minister in Kufour’s Government, he became a candidate for NPP, he lost.



"In 2016, John Mahama was a sitting President, he became a candidate for the NDC, he lost, so this should tell the NPP that in 2024 as we have done eight years, we need a new face. If we go and bring old faces who are already in government, Ghanaians will ask questions,” he said.



He continued, “You have occupied this position for eight years; you have occupied the same position for 16 years or 10 years, so when you are presented, Ghanaians will ask why, and that is a deep question, so you have to be wise, and that is where a Ga will say someone should go for someone to come.”



"That is why we need a new face, not just a new face, but someone who is not in government, someone who is a natural unifier, not an artificial or fake unifier, someone who has an unblemished character, that is what will bring back the people’s trust, and someone who will bring a new appeal with a message.“



Meanwhile, Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh said he is the right person to take the position as an NPP flagbearer.