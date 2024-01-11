NPP needs another term to continue with good policies and programmes – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs a new mandate to continue with its social intervention policies and programmes aimed at transforming and improving the lives of Ghanaians.

Mrs Samira Bawumia, the second Lady, who stated this, said it was important for the NPP to break the eight year rule to enable it to continue the country’s socio-economic transformation agenda for the benefit of all.



Mrs Bawumia stated this during a New Year interaction with market women and traders at the Kejetia market in Kumasi.



She said Dr Bawumia, the flag-bearer of the NPP, was committed to the transformation agenda of the country and that was why he had consistently supported the President to undertake various policies and programmes that had helped to transform the economy and move it to the path of growth and development.



Mrs Bawumia charged the market women and traders to have faith in the NPP government and support Dr Bawumia to win the 2024 elections to help consolidate the gains achieved so far.

She said the government would continue to work to address the challenges facing trading and commerce and improve the conditions and environment in which they carried out their business activities.



Nana Ama Ampomah, Ashanti Regional Women’s organizer of the NPP said it was important to strengthen the bond between the traders, the first lady and the NPP to help identify the problems facing the women and find solutions to them.



She cautioned the traders against the activities of the members of the NDC who would come to the market and spread falsehoods during the campaigning period to discredit the good works of the government.



Nana Ampomah asked the traders not to yield to propaganda and continue to support the NPP to continue with the various interventions which were helping to improve the lives of the people across the country.