NPP opens presidential flagbearership nomination

Nomination will be opened until June 23, 2023

The New Patriotic Party has today, Friday, 26 May 2023, officially opened nominations for its flagbearership contest ahead of the 2024 general election.

In a press release announcing the timelines for the election, the party said the nomination will be opened until Saturday, June 24, 2023.



As part of the process, the party will hold a Special Congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of nominees to five if more than five persons file to contest.



The final election for will be held on November 4, 2023.



“Pursuant to the National Council timelines, the Party hereby announces, the opening of nomination for the presidential primary election. Nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday),” the party said in a statement dated May 25, 2023.



As part of the nomination process, the party said prospective candidates will be expected to pay a non-refundable fee of GH‎₵50,000.00.

‎”Consequently, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 50,000.00) only, through a Bankers Draft issued to the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA as payee."



According to the NPP it is “determined to hold a free, fair, transparent and peaceful presidential primary election."



Meanwhile, the likes Vice President Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyepong and Joe Ghartey who have all expressed interest in the race are expected to pick up nomination forms in the coming days.



