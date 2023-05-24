0
NPP opens presidential flagbearership nominations on May 26

Stephen Ntim 5 Stephen Ntim, NPP National Chairman

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the timetable for their 2023 presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The party announced that the nominations for presidential primaries will open on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on June 24, 2023.

The Special Electoral College Elections, if any, will be held on August 26, 2023.

The National Congress for the election of the party’s presidential candidate will take place on November 4, 2023.

In addition, the party has also announced the timetable for parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies and constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The nominations for orphan constituencies will open on June 16, 2023, and close on July 14, 2023. Elections will take place from August 1, 2023, to December 2, 2023.

On the other hand, nominations for constituencies with sitting MPs will be opened on December 20, 2023, and closed on January 4, 2024. Elections will take place on February 24, 2024.

The NPP has advised all members who want to contest for the various positions to take note of the dates and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the primaries.

The party hopes that the elections will be conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner and that the best candidates will emerge victorious.

