NPP organises health walk in Tarkwa-Nsuaem

NPP faithful at the 'Agenda 80,000 votes-health walk' at Tarkwa

On Sunday, August 6, 2020, over ten thousand party faithful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) thronged to the principal streets of Tarkwa to participate in the "Agenda 80,000 votes-health walk" exercise by the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP.

The walk which is to keep members fit and canvass for 80,000 votes in the 2020 elections also saw the achievements of George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo once again reiterated through several media.



The walk recorded the unprecedented massive turn-out in the political history of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency by a single political leader.



Most members and fascinated onlookers who spoke to the media amid cheers and jubilations expressed a deep satisfaction of the unprecedented achievements of George Mireku-Duker.



Dignitaries that graced the walk included; Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Region 2nd Vice Chairman, Ishmael Evonrah Kwame, Western Region Youth Organizer, Benedict Addae, Dr. Dominic Eduah Executive Secretary, GNPC Foundation, Jumah, CEO, Gihoc and Former KMA Mayor, Dr. Nuamah, MP, Kwadaso, George Aboagye MP, Asene Manso, Miss Anna Akasi Horma Miezah, WR NPP Treasurer, Vincent Assifuah, NPP parliamentary candidate for Tafo Pankrono among others.



All dignitaries spoke in strong affirmation of the good works by the Member of Parliament in just 3 and half years and hence deserves "4more2domore."



Addressing the charging crowd, George Mireku-Duker took the opportunity to reiterate the good works of NPP in the constituency under his leadership and his vision for the next term.

He called on the participants to rally behind him and President Akufo-Addo and vote massively for them come December 7 polls.



He justified why the eligible voters should retain him by mentioning the following as achievements of his leadership and President Akufo-Addo; the construction of an Astroturf at Dompim, construction of Tarkwa and Aboso sports stadium, construction of Tarkwa town roads, construction of Tarkwa to Wassa Agona road, construction of CHPs compounds, construction of school buildings, awarding educational scholarships to some students to further their studies, giving apprenticeship training to some ladies among others.



He promised to liaise with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area and other NPP appointees to develop the Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



He commended the NPP Constituency Executives for the area for rallying behind him since January 7, 2017, and charged them to support him and President Akufo-Addo to retain power.



Mr. Mireku-Duker further, thanked all dignitaries for making time to be part of such a historic event and urged all party faithful to step up the door-to-door campaign towards the delivery of the agenda 80,000 votes.



George Mireku-Duker became MP for the area in 2017 January after winning the highest votes in the Western Region in the December 7, 2016 polls.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

