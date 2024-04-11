NPP outlines protocols for Agona West parliamentary primary on Saturday

NPP flag

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has outlined protocols for conducting the Agona West parliamentary primary on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, he explained that the protocols formulated are geared toward fairness in the electoral process.



“The National Secretariat announces the release of protocols governing the conduct of the Agona West parliamentary primary election scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024.



“These protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. There will be one voting centre, which is Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru," he said.



"There will be no congregation on the day of voting. Therefore, there shall be no provision to address delegates or the public by any national party executive, any government official, a regional party executive, constituency executives, contestants, or their representatives on the day of the voting



"Voters are expected to 'walk-in' freely by themselves. No delegate shall

be escorted to the voting screen, except for those with mobility issues and with



Electoral Commission consent.



"No voter shall wear the colour or effigy of a contestant at the voting centre



(i.e., T-shirts, caps, or posters of contestants)," some rules that must be followed to ensure free and fair primaries.