NPP outperforms NDC in Yunyo - Yunyo Constituency MP

Oscar Liwaal, Member of Parliament for the Yunyo Constituency, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party-led (NPP) government has achieved more in the Yunyo Constituency, also known as Yunyo/Nasuan District, than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did during its eight years in power.

In response to allegations made by elements within the Yunyo NDC, who accused Oscar Liwaal of neglecting constituents after rainstorms caused destruction and displacement, the MP defended his tenure as District Chief Executive (DCE) from 2017 to 2020 and as MP since January 7, 2021.



Oscar Liwaal highlighted the significant strides made during the Akufo-Addo government's seven years in power, including numerous completed and ongoing infrastructure projects, social interventions, and development policies throughout the constituency.



“Everything that you can see in Yunyo today is what this administration has achieved, yet some politicians are so blind that they sit in their offices and on radio stations and accuse me and the NPP administration of not doing anything for the constituency.



“I challenge the National Democratic Congress to submit their data showing the performance in terms of water and sanitation during Hon. Sampoa Timothy Laari's [tenure] as the then District Chief Executive and Hon. Bipoba Joseph Naabu's [tenure] as the then member of parliament for our lovely district,” he said.



In addition to infrastructure development, Oscar Liwaal emphasized his commitment to improving human resources within the constituency.



He claimed to have created employment opportunities for many constituents in various security services and government agencies, including the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Audit Service, Youth Employment Agency, and more.

Challenging the NDC to provide evidence of their development projects and policies completed during their 16 years in office, Oscar Liwaal expressed confidence in the NPP's accomplishments in Yunyo/Nasuan District.



He called for transparency and data from the NDC regarding water and sanitation performance during the tenure of Sampoa Timothy Laari as the DCE and Bipoba Joseph Naabu as the former Member of Parliament for the district. Oscar Liwaal contended that the NDC had only provided 19 boreholes for the entire district during their eight years of governance.



It is part of the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country and shares borders with neighboring districts in the region.



As of the 2021 population and housing census, the district's population stands at 56,879, comprising 28,027 males and 28,852 females.



