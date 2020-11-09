NPP parliamentary candidate, NGO provide borehole facility for Adjikpo-Yokunya

The GH¢20,000 borehole facility

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The people of Adjikpo-Yokunya, a community in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region who hitherto endured years of difficulties in accessing water can now heave a sigh of relief, thanks to the efforts of the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area and the benevolence of Omega PSI PHI Fraternity, an international non-governmental organization (NGO).

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo and Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has in collaboration with Omega PSI PHI Fraternity, commissioned a GH¢20,000 borehole facility for the people of Adjikpo-Yokunya to help provide the people with safe drinking water.



Provision for the facility became necessary following persistent appeals by the over 2000 residents who suffered years of water challenges despite persistent appeals to authorities for assistance.



Mr. Ayertey said the appeal for water facilities by the people of Adjikpo-Yokunya compelled him to explore various means to assuage the situation.



“Lower manya robot is big but not all communities are privileged to have water facilities and so the people [Adjikpo-Yokunya] approached me with this challenge and so I lobbied for a borehole from the Omega PSI PHI Fraternity and they agreed to assist,” the NPP PC averred, saying that subsequent discussions with the chiefs of the area resulted in the provision of the borehole.



This, he said was part of measures he was putting in place to ensure that the people of the area had a better standard of living.



The aspiring legislator urged the people to support his parliamentary bid to ensure the continuous provision of developmental projects for the various communities in the constituency.

CEO of Team CSR Ghana, Jonathan Akwamoah, Implementing Partners of Omega PSI PHI Fraternity who undertook the project on behalf of the NGO explained that the facility was one of 24 boreholes being constructed in the country between November 2019 and the end of November 2020 by Omega PSI PHI Fraternity aimed at providing water facilities to deprived communities.



“They [decided] as a fraternity internationally to donate 24 boreholes in Ghana by the end of November 2020, so we started in November 2019 and we are going to end by end of November 2020,”



But with 27 boreholes already constructed in various parts of the Eastern, Central, and Western Regions, the NGO has surpassed that number (24) and hopes to complete thirty by the end of November.



Mr. Akwamoah stated that the need for the construction of the borehole in the community became necessary following an appeal by the Eastern Regional Minister and his Deputy to support it with the facility.



He expressed worry about the absence of potable water in most communities he visited and called for continuous efforts by the government and other stakeholders to provide water facilities in every corner of the country.



The CEO of Team CSR Ghana also advised the beneficiary communities to own the borehole facilities and put them into good use by maintaining and taking good care of them.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Simon Kweku Tetteh commended the NPP PC and the NGO for their efforts in complementing the government's efforts by helping to improve the livelihood of the people of Adjikpo-Yokunya and urged them to do more in other communities for them to also benefit.



Nene Tibo Kwabla IV who is Chief of Adjikpo-Yokunya in showing his appreciation to Omega PSI PHI Fraternity narrated the distress the community endured in accessing water supply but expressed relief at the new borehole which would serve as a respite to members of the community.



The irregular flow of the water, he asserted prompted him to provide two wells to assuage the situation. Unfortunately, the wells could not collect enough water due to the high-lying nature of the area.



The provision of the borehole was therefore a timely intervention and assured the NGO and Deputy Regional Minister that the people would make good use of the facility.



Nene Tibo however appealed to other stakeholders to provide more of such water facilities for the area since the current one was woefully inadequate to cater to the needs of the 2000 residents of the community to help reduce pressure on the newly constructed borehole in the community.

