NPP parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza South attacked

Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, Parliamentary Candidate for Nkoranza South,

A routine political campaign visit by Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nkoranza South, turned chaotic when her team faced a violent attack allegedly orchestrated by members of the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident, which occurred on Friday, March 29, 2024, during a community visit to Nsunensa.



Things took a dangerous turn when Oppong and her team sought to address constituents and highlight the achievements of the NPP government.



However, their attempt to discuss ongoing development projects, including the rehabilitation of the Nsunensa Junction–Nsunensa–Meta Road, led to a confrontation with NDC members.



According to a statement, tensions flared as Oppong's team exposed alleged misinformation surrounding the funding of the road project, implicating the incumbent MP and a contractor with political affiliations.



This revelation reportedly triggered a violent response from NDC members, resulting in the blocking of the team's exit, using a tipper truck belonging to the road contractor.



“Instead of utilizing the power given to him by the people of Nkoranza to be a development agent, the MP uses his influence to secure contracts for himself and his family. And mostly, when such kind gestures are extended to him by this NPP government that believes so much in growing indigenous companies irrespective of their political affiliation, the MP would rather use the opportunity to mislead the public into believing that he is personally funding the projects.



“He does so by either not mounting Project Poster Boards to show the nature of contract, client name and source of funding or he builds the Poster Boards but only mounts them when Officials are visiting for inspection, then pull it down after the inspection,” the NPP communications team said.



Eyewitnesses are also said to have recounted scenes of chaos as the NPP team faced verbal abuse and intimidation, with Oppong bearing the brunt of the aggression.

The attack, allegedly led by the incumbent MP, underscores the heightened political tensions in Nkoranza South ahead of the upcoming elections.



In response to the incident, the NPP Communications Directorate issued a statement condemning the violence and calling for political accountability.



They highlighted a history of intimidation by the MP and urged community leaders to promote peace and civility in political discourse.



The Nkoranza South constituency awaits further developments as authorities investigate the incident and stakeholders seek to address underlying tensions to ensure a peaceful electoral process.



Below is the statement



NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY - NKORANZA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY



PRESS RELEASE



THE MP FOR NKORANZA SOUTH, HON. EMMANUEL KWADWO AGYEKUM, ATTACKS MRS. HARRIET KYEREMANTENG OPPONG AND HER CAMPAIGN TEAM

On Friday 29th March, 2024, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nkoranza South, together with her team were conducting routine community visits within the Constituency for various party activities.



Mrs. Oppong and her team, while at Nsunensa launching her Polling Station Campaign Team, took the opportunity to trumpet the achievements of the NPP government under the leadership of HE. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The discussion brought to the fore, ongoing Government of Ghana funded projects, including the 12km Nsunensa Jn. – Nsunensa – Meta Road, among others within the cconstituency being rehabilitated by the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Department of Feeder Roads under the Road Fund.



MESSRS FABDONKOR COMPANY LIMITED, located in Adabraka, Accra, is the contractor, and it is an established fact that the said company is affiliated with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza South.



Instead of utilizing the power given to him by the people of Nkoranza to be a development agent, the MP uses his influence to secure contracts for himself and his family.And mostly, when such kind gestures are extended to him by this NPP government that believes so much in growing indigenous companies irrespective of their political affiliation, the MP would rather use the opportunity to mislead the public into believing that he is personally funding the projects. He does so by either not mounting Project Poster Boards to show the nature of contract, client name and source of funding or he builds the Poster Boards but only mounts them when Officials are visiting for inspection, then pull it down after the inspection.



As such, when Harriet and her team took opportunity of their visit to Nsunensa to give a detailed explanation of the nature of the Nsunensa – Meta road project (Road Fund) to the people, their act of goodwill and honesty was considered an expose of the lies that has been perpetrated by the MP over the period, and this led to an attack on the team while on campaign rounds in the community.



The NDC members who felt that their lies have been exposed got angry, blocked the road with a tipper truck belonging to the road contractor to prevent the team from leaving the community and with the MP himself leading the charge, rained insults and vituperations on Harriet and her team. In fact, had Harriet not been in her vehicle, we wonder what Agyekum and his thugs would have done to her considering their choice of abusive words and how the MP’s face was distorted with rage. Her only crime was that she had been truthful and honest to the very people whose mandate she seeks to serve. This barbaric and violent behavior of Hon. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum has become one too many, and it is about time he is held accountable. It is, therefore, important to remind you of some devilish activities carried out by Hon. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum and his NDC in the past.



In 2016, during the voter registration exercise, Hon. Agyekum, then MP and Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Nkoranza South, deployed fully armed machomen to attack NPP agents at RC JHS Polling Stations.Alhaji Issah Moro, alias Bayereko and Mr. Amo Johnson, alias Master Amo among others, suffered the attacks by these henchmen the Hon. Agyekum.



In that same year. Mr. Kofi Ohene-Sakyi, the then Elections and Research Officer of NPP in the Constituency, and his team had to flee town for days to save their lives, all because the MP wanted them killed for no wrongdoing but standing their grounds to prevent his evil machinations. We could continue with an endless list of his barbaric activities, but time and space are of the essence here.

The most important thing we want the general public to understand is that we have experienced a whole Constituency Secretary murdered in cold blood while returning from campaign rounds in 2016 in our sister constituency, Nkoranza North.



Let us not forget that Nkoranza North and South are one traditional area separated only for administrative purposes, so we must be mindful of what happens to our party leaders and followers during the discharge of their duties within this constituency.



We want to further tell Hon. Agyekum and his NDC hooldlums that ‘ntasu kokoo wo obiaa anum na 3nso y3 gyae te fufuo’. No one holds a monopoly on violence, but we have decided to be law-abiding citizens. Let him never think he can get his way out with violence at all times; there will definitely be a day of accountability for him and his hooligans.



In conclusion, we humbly appeal to Nananom of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, the Clergy, our Muslim leaders, and Civil societies to call our MP to order and advise him and his NDC to refrain from politics of attacks, violence, and insults. Nkoranza is known to be a peaceful town. His selfish ambition of remaining an MP to continue to benefit from governmental projects to enrich himself should not hold Nkoranza to ransom and destroy love and unity that binds us as a people.



Any community attributed to violence lacks developmental projects and quality leadership; Nkoranza has outgrown this backwardism and uncouth politics.



Long live Nkoranza!!!



Long live Ghana!!!



Long live Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong and the NPP!!!

Signed



COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE



NKORANZA SOUTH



NAY/AE



