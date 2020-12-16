NPP parliamentary candidate lost because he insulted party stalwarts – DCE

DCE for the Garu District Emmanuel Asore

District Chief Executive(DCE) for the Garu District Emmanuel Asore has expressed shock at calls for him to resign because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could not win the Garu seat.

A pro-NPP Group calling itself Coalition of Critical Thinkers have petitioned the Office of the President to as a matter of urgency remove Emmanuel Asore from the position he occupies because he decided to work against the party after he failed to get the nod to represent as Parliamentary Candidate.



The group believes the reduction of the votes in Garu was owed to the DCE’s decision not to campaign for the President.



But in an interview with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the District Chief Executive for Garu acknowledged that the fact that two leading NDC members contested should have made the elections easier for the NPP in the constituency.

However, the party failed to win because the Parliamentary Candidate the NPP fielded had insulted all popular and hardworking NPP members in the constituency who could galvanized support for him.



“This should have been a very clean election for us once we have two key persons in the NDC contesting; but it turned out not to be so. So the postmortem is what? What do we assign? We do not assign the reason that the DCE should have done magic. The DCE must have done magic to make the parliamentary candidate win. When indeed the NPP people that are so popular in the township, the candidate has run them down, insulted them in a video which every household has.



“When we say let’s get down and beg, you say no and go to your own stronghold and slap someone and out of anger, you begin to tear people apart and you expect the DCE to change water into wine? That is not possible,” he fumed.