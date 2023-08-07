NPP parliamentary primaries: Adenta ‘Homeboy’ files nomination, outdoors welfare scheme

Homeboy Baba Tauffic mobbed by some supporters when he went to file

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Energy, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Homeboy Baba Tauffic, has launched a welfare scheme for the Adentan Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), dubbed ‘Homeboy BT Welfare Scheme.’

The scheme, which was launched as he filed his nomination to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NPP in the constituency, set aside GH¢64,000.00 to be shared evenly among the sixteen electoral areas of the constituency.



The money was also to help the electoral areas institute their respective electoral area-based welfare schemes.



It would be recalled that a group of Adentan NPP delegates picked nomination forms on behalf of Kwasi Obeng-Fosu when the party opened its nominations for the parliamentary primaries on Tuesday, July 16, 2023. Following that, he made a donation of hundreds of streetlights to the party the following day to light up the various communities of the constituency in order to boost security.



He then engaged in consultations with members of the Council of Elders, Council of Patrons, all former constituency chairmen, current constituency chairman, the 2012 parliamentary candidate, Frances Essiam; senior residents in the constituency, including his boss, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and several other bigwigs of the party in the constituency and beyond.



This was to seek their blessing on his decision to contest as the 2024 parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Adentan.



In filing his nomination, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu was accompanied by a large crowd of enthusiastic NPP delegates in the constituency amid singing and dancing knowing that a former constituency youth organiser in Adentan avail himself to retrieve the seat they lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Present at the ceremony were members of his family including his parents, wife, siblings, members of the Council of Elders, members of the Council of Patrons, Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, party faithful and well-wishers.



The popular slogan on the day was, “The best man to beat the NDC, Baba Tauffic is here now so let’s all support his to lead us win back the seat come 2024.”



Addressing the gathering, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu assured the party of his unwavering commitment and hard work to bring back the seat to the NPP in 2024.



He stated that as a former constituency youth organizer who commandeered the youth wing and ensured that together with the then party leadership, then parliamentary candidate, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and the entire NPP fraternity, the party secured its first-ever twin victory through hard work and dedication.



He added that he is the most experienced and stands a greater chance of winning back the seat for the NPP.



He promised to bring to bear his rich experience in the grassroots politics of Adentan, and his knowledge of the electoral dynamics of Adentan to ensure victory for the party and also make Adentan a safe seat for the NPP.

On their part, the Constituency Chairman and Chairman of the Constituency Election Committee wished Obeng-Fosu well in the upcoming internal contest.



Constituency Chairman, Koku Acolatse, was, however, optimistic that given his rich experience in Adentan politics, he would continue to run a clean campaign and also urged supporters of all the aspirants to eschew politics of insults and acrimony.



He also sounded a word of caution to the opposition NDC to stand firm and watch out for the NPP as they present a formidable candidate to oust the current MP.

















