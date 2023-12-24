NPP parliamentary primaries: Bribery scandal hits National Executives

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

An academic and member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Victor Kwasi Amandu has accused some national executives of the party of undermining the electoral processes in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

According to him, the posture of some of the executives including the General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua makes it appear as though some seats are being offered to the highest bidder.



In a statement, Amandu said if the conduct of the executives are not checked they will continue to derail democratic practices in the party.



“There are concerns that some national officers of the NPP, including the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, have engaged in activities undermining the electoral process, with accusations of gross display of arrogance and seats being essentially declared “for sale.”



“If confirmed, such conduct could have dire implications for the democratic processes within the political landscape of the NPP, especially as the party aims to break the eight-year governance cycle. While it’s crucial to approach such claims with discernment, the gravity of the accusations demands a thorough investigation and caution from the National Executive Committee and National Council,” he wrote.

He further noted “the purported sale of parliamentary seats wears away the principles of fair and transparent democratic processes. The core of democratic elections is to select candidates based on merit – their commitment to public service, and alignment with the values and goals of the party. If the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries elections are indeed susceptible to monetisation, it erodes the foundation of representative democracy, potentially leading to apathy”.



The party has, however, downplayed the claims.



The Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling party Asiedu Kokuro told Starr News the allegations are untrue.



“It is not true, those claims are false”.